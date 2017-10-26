More treats from Nokia are coming your way. No, the company isn’t giving away treats and candies this Halloween but we just learned about the Nokia phones beta labs. It is a special program that lets Nokia Android phone users test the upcoming Android Oreo OS on the Nokia 8 flagship device. Nokia describes this as your pass to Android 8.0 Oreo so we suggest you to sign up to get more information and see how the cookie update will make your Nokia 8 even sweeter.

Not much information has been shared but joining the beta labs is highly encouraged especially if you own a Nokia 8. As with any other beta program, you can be the first to try out Oreo for the Nokia phone ahead of others. You can send in your feedback and help HMD Global fix whatever needs to be fixed before the commercial release.

The goal is to create a smooth Nokia phone experience on Android 8.0 Oreo OS. Having more people beta testing the system will be helpful so more Nokia 8 owners will be satisfied once the update is ready.

Nokia 8 is the brand’s first-ever flagship Android phone. It is ready to receive Android 8.0 Oreo soon but with your help, the Nokia group will be able to launch the new version sooner than soon.

VIA: Juho Sarvikas (1), (2)