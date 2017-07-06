The Nokia brand seems to be getting busier each day. After rolling out the Copper Nokia 6 in the US via Amazon and inking a deal with Xiaomi, HMD Global is expected to finalize the Nokia 8 and Nokia 9. Some images of the two phones were recently leaked, showing what appears to be a bezel-less design and an iris scanner.

The Nokia 8 is said to be a flagship phone. We’ve heard of this before and even saw some sketches online back in April. The Nokia 8 was shown off together with the Nokia 9. What’s interesting is that the camera position now of the Nokia 8 is different from the earlier illustration.

The Nokia 8 looks different from the sketch but that is understandable. The first leak may not be final at that time. That is normal that’s why you don’t trust any leak. However, the iris scanner appears to be available together with USB-C. Rumor has it that Nokia 8’s specs will include a 5.2-inch screen, QHD resolution, Snapdragon 835, 4GB or 6GB RAM, 64GB onboard storage, 13MP dual cameras, 13MP selfie shooter, microSD card slot for storage expansion, fingerprint sensor, and an iris scanner.

The Nokia 8 will be IP68 dust- and water-resistant and may cost EUR 749 ($699 in the US or Rs 44999 in India). We’re hoping to see this Nokia 8 or Nokia 9 before the month of July ends.

