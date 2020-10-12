With only two days before the official launch date, expect more information about the new phone will be released by different sources. The latest we have is from young tech enthusiast Ishan Agarwal. He showed off the OnePlus 8T smartphone in two colors: Lunar Silver and Green. If you may remember, the phone was also shown off by an official video teaser. We’re looking forward to confirming the things we know like that ultra-wide-angle camera, OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11, and 4500mAh battery ready for Warp Charge 65W technology.

Looking at the image, the Aquamarine option (Green) appears glossy. The Lunar Silver is a bit matte. The main difference between the OnePlus 8T and the previous OnePlus 8 series is the camera module.

The older flagship has the main camera system placed in the middle in a vertical orientation. The upcoming OnePlus 8T is pictured here with the primary camera setup on the top-left position. We see a quad rear camera system that may be headlined by a 64MP lens plus an ultra-wide camera. Earlier reports also mentioned it will only be 48 megapixels.

Do note that it will not come with an OnePlus 8T Pro. There won’t also be a McLaren version as OnePlus and McLaren already parted ways. Apart from the OnePlus 8T’s 4500mAh battery with Warp Charge 65W tech and the 120Hz display screen, we heard about its exclusive pricing in Europe.

We will get to confirm everything we know on October 14, Wednesday. Expect the phone to already run on OxygenOS 11 which is based on Android 11. Who’s excited for this one?