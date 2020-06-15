Only two months after the release of 8 series, OnePlus is already working on unveiling the 8T series later this year. Last year’s OnePlus 7T Pro saw minimal ramp-up from the value champ OnePlus 7T, but this year it could be different. The flagship model could get the 65W Super Warp charging tech according to the source code in the Engineering Mode app, which is in Android 11 beta for OnePlus 8 series. This app native to OnePlus is used for troubleshooting and testing components and features on the phone.

The revelation comes courtesy of XDA-Developers who spotted the code string mentioning the “Super Wrap Charger” and “65W Fast Charge” in the app. This goes in line with the TÜV Rheinland certification listing, revealed last month, that OnePlus is indeed working on 65W warp charging for its future devices. This charger will juice up the phone at 10V/6.5A.

The charging technology in all likelihood is an adaptation of the OPPO’s SuperVOOC 2.0 and Realme’s SuperDart charge. These three sister brands are owned by BBK Electronics which gives them the liberty to share each other’s tech innovations. The OnePlus 8T Pro could get this feature exclusively, since it is going to be a premium device.

Super Warp charging will most likely have the same dual-cell battery technology which enables high charging speed. Apparently, the tech comes with its caveats as it can affect the battery longevity and the efficiency loss of 2% in normal operation. Also, there is a mention of a new color – “Ice Blue” in the other code strings, which hints at a new color for the upcoming flagship series.