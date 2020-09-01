OnePlus has been busy since the start of this year – first releasing the 8 series smartphones and then sandwiching the affordable Nord before the customary release of the 8T series phones. In 2020 a few more mid-range phones – “clover” and “bille” – could also be released. The brand is perhaps inching its way to being another “Samsung” catering to virtually every consumer segment. Coming to the 8T, which may be codenamed “kebab”, a legit picture of the device has been unearthed.

This comes courtesy XDA Developers member and tipster Some_Random_Username who went through the code lines of the OxygenOS 11 Beta 4 to find concrete evidence. He found the mentions of 8K video recording in the latest OnePlus Camera application. Since the 8 series doesn’t have the said feature, it could be the upcoming 8T sporting the feature.

This coincides with the earlier leak, which suggests the presence of a 64MP camera sensor on the phone. Coming onto the rendered image, it was found in a file called “oneplus_8t.webp” present in the new OnePlus Settings app. In all probability, this is the image that is displayed in the “About Phone” section.

From the above image, one can figure out a single hole-punch camera and a flat display which confirms that this is neither the Nord, which has a dual front camera nor the 8-series, which comes with a curved display. This single front image leaves us with very little to conclude but there will be more information coming in the future. We can expect to see the Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC on the OnePlus 8T likely to be announced in early or mid-fall 2020.