The upcoming OnePlus 8T can get a whole day’s worth of battery within 15 minutes. That is possible with the new Warp Charge 65 technology. There is no official announcement yet of the OnePlus 8T but the Chinese OEM has been posting quick teasers of the phone’s exciting features like that 120Hz display. We can probably look forward to a revamped design and an upgraded camera module plus a lower price tag. The official product announcement is scheduled for October 14 so expect more details will be shared.

OnePlus said it broke their limit with the charging tech so now it’s time for the consumers to break theirs. Warp Charge 65 is the latest from the company that has been improved from previous technologies starting with USB Type-C charging, Warp Speed, Warp Charge 30T, Warp Charging for music, and wireless charging.

The new Warp Charge 65 only requires 15 minutes to give the OnePlus 8T a full-day battery. We’re talking about the 4500mAh battery with 65W Super Warp charging technology. Now, you can’t give the excuse that your phone’s battery is running low.

We know the OnePlus 8T will arrive with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display and 48MP quad rear cameras. With the 120Hz Fluid Display, OnePlus joins the shortlist of phones with the same 120Hz refresh rate–the Sony Xperia 5 II, Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, OPP Find X2 Pro, Nokia 9.3 Pureview, and POCO X2.

The Warp Charge 65 as described by OnePlus only needs 39 minutes to fill up the 4500mAh battery. It actually boasts a twin-battery configuration which means both batteries can charge at 30W at the same. With this tech, the battery can reach up to 58% within 15 minutes made possible by the OnePlus Warp Charge 65 Power Adapter.