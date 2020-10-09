The new OnePlus 8T will be revealed in less than a week. The launch date is scheduled for October 14 but we can expect more information and teasers will be leaked until D-Day. We feel we know almost everything about the new phone from the Chinese OEM. It’s the next phone after the OnePlus Nord mid-range phone. We first thought it would still arrive with a Pro variant but that’s not happening. A OnePlus 8T image was spotted in OxygenOS 11 Beta 4 release files so we know it’s for real.

So far, we know the OnePlus 8T will come with 48MP quad cameras and a 120Hz screen. The OnePlus 8T Pro is not likely to hit markets this year. Some early renders of the OnePlus 8T hinted at a revamped design and camera module. The 120Hz display has been confirmed.

The public launch of the new OnePlus 8T will be on October 14. Exclusive pricing info in Europe has also leaked ahead of launch. More specs and info were sighted including a 4500mAh battery ready for Warp Charge 65W technology.

The phone will run on OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11. It will also come with an ultra-wide-angle camera. OnePlus regularly releases a teaser and here is the latest:

The OnePlus 8T phone will arrive with an upgraded front-facing camera with ultra-wide-angle. We’re not sure but it could be the same or at least better than the 16MP selfie camera of the OnePlus 8. We could also look forward to that 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with 120Hz Fluid Display, HDR10+ support, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 128GB or 256GB onboard storage, 8GB or 12GB of RAM, and an on-screen fingerprint scanner. Of course, the Green OnePlus 8T phone could also be expected.