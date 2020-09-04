After the OnePlus Nord, OnePlus is expected to release another Nord-branded mid-range smartphone in the US later this year. Another flagship mobile device is expected in the form of the OnePlus 8T. Earlier this week, a OnePlus 8T image was spotted in OxygenOS 11 Beta 4 release files. We also mentioned the OnePlus 8T Pro that would likely to get 65W Super Warp charging technology. The upcoming phone is said to feature a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The OnePlus 8T is said to come with quad rear cameras headlined by a 48MP primary lens. It will run on OxygenOS 11 which is already based on Android 11 OS. A OnePlus 8T Pro variant may also be released.

OnePlus usually releases two flagship series each year. The OnePlus 8 phones were introduced earlier this year. For the second half of the year, we can look forward to the OnePlus 8T. This time, we won’t expect a McLaren special edition as OnePlus and McLaren have officially parted ways in June. The OnePlus brand is no longer a partner of McLaren.

The OnePlus 8T is known as “Kebab”. It’s only a codename but we know it will be similar to the OnePlus 8 in many ways. Like the OnePlus 8 Pro, it will come with a 120Hz display.

When it comes to imaging, the four rear shooters start with a 48MP primary lens (with a new sensor) followed by a 16MP wide-angle module camera, 5MP macro, and 2MP portrait shooter. The phone will now run on the latest Snapdragon 865+ processor from Qualcomm with 128GB onboard storage and 8GB of RAM.

The release period of the new OnePlus 8T phones could be late September or early October. It may compete with the Pixel 5G if we’re looking at the specs. Let’s wait and see for the official announcement. It’s happening soon.