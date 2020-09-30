OnePlus is scheduled to introduce a new smartphone. It will be the OnePlus 8T that is now said to arrive alone. There may not be a OnePlus 8T Pro. There won’t be a McLaren version either because the two companies have already parted ways. In about a couple of weeks, the Chinese mobile OEM will launch the new phone with OxygenOS 11 and Android 11 already. OnePlus is also proud to say that it is the first global phone to be equipped with the latest Android OS version and be sold commercially.

The month started with the Oxygen 11 OS Open Beta 1 opening for OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. The company has been working on the latest OxygenOS build for months and it’s more than ready for the flagship phones. The upcoming OnePlus 8T will have it running at launch.

OxygenOS 11 will offer easier navigation with one-handed gestures. The overall experience will also be refined as made possible by the 120Hz Fluid Display. It comes with a new layout that offers touch controls closer to a user’s thumbs.

The new layout offers easier access and a smoother mobile experience. It brings Always on Display that can also be customized according to your preferences. Gestures and animations are more intuitive. The changes and improvements result in quicker access to information that matters. A more personalized user experience is also an advantage.

More details about the OxygenOS 11, Android 11, and the OnePlus 8T phone will be revealed this October 14. We’ll see then the design UI detour for an enhanced experience that was earlier mentioned. Let’s wait and see.