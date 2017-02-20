A few more days and we’re off to see and get our hands on the new LG G6. The other South Korean tech giant has been working hard on this one and we actually have high expectations. We’re excited to see that FullVision display, that big screen that fits, non-removable battery, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor. We also know it will be waterproof, support Google Assistant, have an 18:9 screen ratio, and probably a curved glass back.

We’re sure that the LG G6 will also be non-modular and might feature MST mobile payment and iris recognition among others.

We have no information about the other features like the user interface or imaging tech but allow us to review the features that made LG phones sell:

LG Heritage: UX

LG Heritage: Camera

These videos remind us about the features that made the LG phones great buys: Knock on code for the double tap to wake, simple and practical size, Quick Note app, Second Screen, wide angle lens, manual mode, expert level control, and hi-fi recording. LG said they “will continue to deliver real innovation based on consumer’s voices” so expect most of these functions to be available on the next flagship devices. We’ll see next week when the LG G6 is finally unveiled.