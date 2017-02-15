We’re riding on the hype train to the launch of the LG G6, LG’s upcoming flagship to be released at the Mobile World Congress 2017 in Barcelona just a few weeks from now. LG is fully flexing its marketing muscle, now announcing what it calls the “FullVision” display on the LG G6, with features from its new mobile UX 6.0 taking advantage of the huge screen real estate.

We know that the LG G6 will feature a 5.7-inch QHD+ display, which means a 2880×1440 resolution screen with a strange 18.9 aspect ratio. And since LG has tried to keep the LG G6 handy as well, we know that the size will mean that this display will take up most of the front area, with very little bezel to speak of – hence the name “FullVision”.

As shown briefly in the teaser video above, LG’s new mobile UX 6.0 will take advantage of FullVision in new ways. There will be new experiences for users when watching video and media, although we don’t exactly know what features they would add. We expect to know when the G6 launches, of course. The same with the new camera interface that “takes advantage” of the large display.

One thing that’s official is the new multi-window operation – which renders two apps in “perfect square” windows that evenly divide the FullVision display of the G6. Well, we don’t know how much more they can hype this in the coming days, but expect more info on the G6 as MWC 2017 draws ever nearer.

SOURCE: LG