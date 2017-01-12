Gadget manufacturers can be as subtle as they want to be, but they can’t really hide the big things. LG is obviously building up to a new device that will be launching most likely at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona next month. There’s a big possibility that this might be the LG G6, and the Korean company has already hinted at what might be included in this new “wish list” video.

The video above still has a holiday feel to it, and it talks about what people want in a new phone. Among the qualities mentioned was a bigger screen but in a smaller body – LG says that people want more screen real estate but not necessarily in a big form factor that’s not usable with one hand. So we should be wondering what form factor LG is going with the G6.

Waterproofing and display durability are among the other qualities mentioned. People want a phone that will survive a dip in water, and a screen that will not easily be shattered when you drop it. That’s a pretty interesting phone if LG is claiming they have the answer for that.

Lastly, they mention a camera that can “capture everything all at once.” LG has always been one of the better performers in the camera department, but with the standard set very high by the Google Pixel phones and the Samsung Galaxy S7 variants, it will be interesting to show how LG will market the camera in this new device. There’s not too long to wait, MWC 2017 is just around the corner.

SOURCE: LG Mobile Global