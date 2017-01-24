Qualcomm has got a new Snapdragon processor and rumor has it it will be found in the next Samsung and LG flagship smartphones. We’re guessing the Galaxy S8 and the G6, both yet to be announced, will have the new premium chipset from the company. The Snapdragon 835 has been ready since last month after being sighted on AnTuTu and GFXBench but it’s only recently that we find it installed in mobile devices, or at least, listed to have such.

We also heard the 18.4-inch Nokia tablet will be powered by a Snapdragon 835 as benchmarked. There’s also the possibility of an S835-powered AR/VR glasses but at this point, we’re excited about the LG G6 which we will be seeing in a few weeks at the Mobile World Congress.

Well, that’s what most industry insiders thought at first but unfortunately, the G6 will only have Snapdragon 821. Don’t expect the Snapdragon 835 because it is said to be initially exclusive for Samsung. Rumor has it that the processor won’t be ready until the Galaxy S8 is announced. That shouldn’t be a problem if Samsung will announce the S8 next month but we know it’s not happening.

The delay by Samsung may have caused LG to settle for the S821 instead but there’s no way for us to find out. We just know that at the same time, Qualcomm is being sued by Apple for alleged unfair licensing practices and the FTC for violating competition laws.

We learned that the LG G6 will only have Snapdragon 821. The chipset is good enough but we’re curious why not the Snapdragon 835. It’s not really a problem though because LG is more concerned with having tried and tested SoC than using the latest or the fastest.

VIA: Forbes