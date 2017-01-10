Aside from the Samsung Galaxy S8, the whole mobile industry is also looking forward to the LG G6. The two South Korean tech giants always release the best premium flagship smartphones. The Galaxy S7/S7 Edge and the G6 impressed us last year so this 2017, we’re interested to know how the two companies made their new devices different and better.

We’ve heard many information about the upcoming LG G6 including the idea it won’t be a modular phone, will have a curved glass back, will be waterproof, will feature MST mobile payment, and will not have a curved display screen.

We’re expecting to hear more rumors, leaks, and speculations like this information that a new LG Display product will be used on the G6. LG has been working on a new panel that features a 5.7-inch QHD plus LCD and an 18:9 aspect ratio. It’s a first in the world and it’s said to be used on the next phones from LG.

The widest aspect ratios we know so far are 17:9 and 16:9 aside from the 5:3, 4:3, and 3:2 standard. The QHD is already impressive with the 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution. That is four times the HD that’s why it is called QHD short for Quad HD.

LG boasts of its proprietary in-Touch technology so there is no need for another cover glass. The result then is a device that is lighter and slimmer. There is a big possibility that the next LG G6 will make use of such. It’s one way for LG to show to the world how good the new display is.

VIA: Chosun, ZDNet