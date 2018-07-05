The list of latest best apps for Android is now ready. Google introduced the Android Excellence section on the Play Store last year to highlight some of the top apps being enjoyed by mobile users all over the world. Out of the millions of apps available, you know that only a few, probably just thousands, can be considered the best. The program is the tech giant’s way of recognizing apps that have surpassed their standards, bearing great design and offering an active user experience. The Android team only chooses the highest quality apps with strong app performance.

The list is found on the Editors’ Choice section of the Play Store. We remember featuring the best Android Excellence apps and game on Google Play for Fall 2017 and noted that Lightroom CC and Contest of Champions as two of the many Android Excellence apps for Q1.

Some of the latest apps Google is highlighting this time include Shadowgun Legends, Beelinguapp, Fortune City, ShareTheMeal, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp by Nintendo, and Cash, Inc.

We remember ShareTheMeal as a nominee for the Google Play Awards 2017 and eventually winning ‘Best Social Impact’ while Beelingapp already hit the Editor’s Choice section for Language Learning Apps.

Here are the latest Android Excellence games:

• Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp

• Cash, Inc.

• Flutter: Starlight

• Shadow Fight 3

• Shadowgun Legends

• War Heroes

• World of Warships Blitz (best to play on a Razer phone)

More Android Excellence apps:

• Beelinguapp

• BTFIT

• Fortune City

• Letras.mus.br

• LingoDeer

• Memrise

• PicsArt

• Pocket Casts

• ShareTheMeal

• The Mindfulness App

• Tokopedia

• Trello

• VivaReal

• Wynk Music

Check out the Editors’ Choice section on the Google Play Store

SOURCE: Android Developers Blog