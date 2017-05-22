Last year was the first time Google put out the Google Play Awards, and accolades were given to developers that brought outstanding apps to Android’s premier app market. Apps were awarded on the basis of being enjoyable or useful specifically on mobile devices. This year at Google I/O 2017, the mothership gave a new set of honors to the second Google Play Awards.

The nominees to this year’s Google Play Awards were announced around a month ago, and the awards were given in a separate session at Google I/O this year. Here are your winners:

– Standout Indie – Mushroom 11 ($4.99)

– Standout Startup – Hooked (Free)

– Best Android Wear Experience – Runtastic Running & Fitness (Free)

– Best TV Experience – Red Bull TV (Free)

– Best VR Experience – Virtual Virtual Reality ($8.99)

– Best AR Experience – Woorld (Free)

– Best App for Kids – Animal Jam – Play Wild! (Free)

– Best Multiplayer Game – Hearthstone (Free)

– Best App – Memrise (Free)

– Best Game – Transformers: Forged to Fight (Free)

– Best Accessibility Experience – IFTTT (Free)

– Best Social Impact – ShareTheMeal (Free)

And if you missed the whole awards show, you can view the whole presentation of awards from the video below.

Google is actually giving these apps extra honors by giving them a separate landing page on the Google Play Store where you can see the list of all categories, and each finalist under the categories. If you ever wanted to see all the best apps in the Play Store in one place, this is certainly it.