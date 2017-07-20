Feeling the summer season yet? If you’re a parent, you may be slightly relieved that the kids are always at home, not worrying when they will be home from school. It’s just that, some days can be too boring. You don’t want them staring at their computer or mobile screens all the time, do you? What to do? Go on a vacation. Seriously, everyone in the family needs it. If you’re going on a road trip, better be prepared for endless questions and long conversations. You can still take a breather though by playing with new games and checking out new cool apps on your phone or tablet.

To make that trip smooth and problem-free, you may start by downloading apps that will help you with navigation. Google Maps and Waze or your car’s native digital dashboard may not be enough so feel free to try all these quality apps and see what suits your needs. You will some of the best ones on the Editors’ Choice section on the Google Play Store. The section has been updated with more curated games and apps that offer the best Android experience.

Apps part of the Editors’ Choice section vary in categories and game genres. Google devs have prepared editorial pages of apps and games worthy to be part of the top list. Games are available from different categories: Puzzle Games, Runner Games, Role-Playing Games, Racing Games, Arcade Games, Simulation Games, and Sports Games. As for apps, there are Video Calling Apps, Navigation Apps, Fitness Apps, Photo Editing Apps, Language Learning Apps, Buying & Selling (Shopping), and Budgeting Apps. (Check our feature on the linked apps below.)

Games

Apps

Most of these apps on the lists are downloadable and playable in major markets like the US, Canada, South Korea, Japan, Great Britain, and Australia.

