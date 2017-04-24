Google I/O 2017 is happening a few weeks from now and we’re certain the whole Android community is excited. The tech giant has a lot of things in store for us but we’re mainly anticipating for the Android O. We’ll know if the next sweet treat is the Oreo—or not. We hope to get a glimpse of the new Pixel phones as well. We’re also excited to know who will win big in the Google Play Awards 2017.

Just like last year, Google is announcing the nominees for the special awards. New categories have been added to the usual: Standout Indie, Standout Startup, Best Android Wear Experience, Best TV Experience, Best VR Experience, Best AR Experience, Best App for Kids, Best Multiplayer Game, Best App, Best Game, Best Accessibility Experience, and Best Social Impact. More niche apps have been included like TV, VR, AR, Accessibility, and Social Impact.

Announcement of the winners will be on May 18, 2017, at 6:30PM during the Google I/O Conference festivities. Live stream will also be ready for those who can’t be there.

Google has chose the nominees using a specific criteria like technical performance, high star rating, or a launch or major update since April 2016. Listed below are all the Android apps that made it to the nomination table:

Standout Indie

The latest games from indie developers that focus on artistic design, gameplay mechanics, and overall polish.

• Causality

• Kingdom: New Lands

• Mars: Mars

• Mushroom 11

• Reigns

Standout Startup

These are apps from new developers that offer a unique experience all while achieving strong organic install growth.

• CastBox

• Digit

• Discord

• HOOKED

• Simple Habit

Best Android Wear Experience

Android Wear 2.0 apps that show impressive design, user delight, and functionality.

• Bring!

• Foursquare City Guide

• Lifesum

• Runtastic Running & Fitness

• Seven

Best TV Experience

Apps or games that use innovative features for the large-screen format, offering immersive and intuitive experience.

• AbemaTV

• Haystack TV

• KKBox

• Netflix

• Red Bull TV

Best VR Experience

Apps that are highly engaging and immersive experience with optimal use of Daydream UI.

• Gunjack 2: End of Shift

• Mekorama VR

• The Arcslinger

• The Turning Forest

• Virtual Virtual Reality

Best AR Experience

Apps or games that take advantage of the creative and imaginative technology of AR.

• Crayola Color Basher

• Dinosaurs Among Us

• Holo

• Wayfair View

• WOORLD

Best App for Kids

Apps or games that boast of family-friendly design that encourage creativity, exploration and education.

• Animal Jam – Play Wild!

• Hot Wheels: Race Off

• Teeny Titans

• Think! Think!

• Toca Life: Vacation

Best Multiplayer Game

Games that connect gamers in competitive and engaging multiplayer experiences.

• Dawn of Titans

• FIFA Mobile

• Hearthstone

• Lords Mobile

• Modern Strike Online!

Best App

App that is a true representation of beautiful design, intuitive UX, plus high user appeal.

• Citymapper

• Fabulous

• Memrise

• Money Lover

• Quik

Best Game

Mobile games with strong mechanics, stellar graphics, and strong engagement and retention tactics.

• Choices

• Fire Emblem Heroes

• Lineage 2 Revolution

• Pokemon GO

• Transformers: Forged to Fight

Best Accessibility Experience

Apps or games enabling device interaction in an innovative way especially for people with disabilities or special needs.

• A Blind Legend

• Eye-D

• IFTTT

• Open Sesame

• Swiftkey Symbols

Best Social Impact

Apps that deliver meaningful social impact for a broad spectrum of people around the world.

• Charity Miles

• Peek Acuity

• Prodeaf

• Sea Hero Quest

• ShareTheMeal

SOURCE: Android Developers Blog, The Keyword