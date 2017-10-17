The World Food Day is being celebrated this week but unfortunately, there are still many people who go hungry every single day. There are about 815 million all over the world that do not eat each day because of poverty. Google wants to join the campaign to promote awareness and action for those suffering, as well as, bring nutritious diets and food security. The tech giant wants to help by giving money to the World Food Program USA.

In an effort to help the program, Google will be giving revenue from twelve apps and games part of the Apps and Games Against Hunger collection. You can avail of the apps and in-app items and proceeds will go to the campaign.

The collection is currently available in Latin and North America and will go on until the 21st of October. The in-app purchases will be taken into account for the benefit of the World Food Program and the UN World Food Programme.

Here are the twelve apps and games you can download to help and join the fundraising:

• Animation Throwdown: TQFC

• Cooking Fever

• Dragon City

• Jurassic World: The Game

• Legendary: Game of Heroes

• MARVEL Contest of Champions

• My Cafe: Recipes & Stories – World Cooking Game

• Peak–Brain Games & Training

• Rodeo Stampede: Sky Zoo Safari

• ShareTheMeal–Help children

• Sling Kong

• TRANSFORMERS: Forged to Fight

SOURCE: The Keyword