There are a million of apps that are out there at the Google Play Store so you will probably need all the help that you can get when you’re looking for the best one to install in your Android devices. Google has announced they are now including a new section called Android Excellence where you can see a collection of the best apps and games. This will be found in the revamped Editors’ Choice section of the Play Store.

The apps and games that will be featured in this collection are the ones that are bringing “incredible user experiences” on the platform. Basically, these are the best of the ones that use Android’s “best practices”, are designed well of course, bring excellent technical performance, localization, and have also been optimized for devices. This will be good for new apps looking for exposure and for the more established ones, more downloads are always welcome.

For this first batch of Android Excellence apps, you have some favorites like Citymapper, Drupe, Evernote, Pocket, Runtastic, Sky Scanner, and Sleep as Android. For the games, you have already popular games like CATS, Hitman GO, PAC-MAN 256, Pictionary, etc. There are 16 titles each for the apps and games section and this list will be refreshed every quarter.

As mentioned, it will be found in the Editors’ Choice section of the Google Play Store. This section actually now has app and game reviews curated by their editorial team, so it should be worth checking out as well.

