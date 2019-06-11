It has been a crazy month not only for Huawei and Google but also for some of the biggest OEMs and tech firms in the United States. Ever since Google first announced its decision to cut ties with Huawei at the urging of the US government, we haven’t heard any new product from the top Chinese OEM. Other companies soon followed Google in cutting deals with Huawei. There’s Intel, Broadcom, and Qualcomm also cutting of business with the phone maker.

Google promised services will still be available on existing Huawei phones. Interestingly, the US government temporarily eased limits and extended the licensing up to August 19.

Huawei’s future may be affected in different ways. The company insists it is a victim of US bullying. Its future remains unclear as we noted other brands are dropping them like ARM, SD Association, and Bluetooth and WiFi alliance.

UK carriers won’t carry the Huawei Mate 20x 5G anymore but not everything is bad news these days. The SDA listed Huawei again. Even the WiFi and Bluetooth alliances listed Huawei once again. The Huawei Mate 20 Pro is still on the list of Android Q Beta Devices.

Huawei isn’t exactly a victim. We believe the company is working on alternatives like the NM Card. There’s also the Ark OS as a possible replacement for Android.

Huawei has been reevaluating its mobile plans and goals amidst the US trade ban. Another move is to invite developers to publish their apps and games on its app store.

Huawei has been sending out requests to developers so they can see their apps on the Huawei App Gallery. This is different from the news that Facebook will no longer be pre-installed on Huawei phones.

Huawei simply wants devs and publishers to bring their programs to Huawei’s very own app store as the future is still not clear. Google may have already sent out a warning to the Trump administration that the US trade ban will expose consumers to bigger national security risks.

Huawei is still working on the Play Store and Android alternative. It’s not final yet but we won’t be surprised if it will be ready anytime soon. What Huawei needs are more publishers.

An XDA source shared this letter that shows Huawei’s invitation to the AppGallery, saying there are currently 270 million monthly active users on some 350 million phones. Read the letter below:



Subject: [OFFICIAL] Invitation to join Huawei AppGallery

Cher XXX team,

In the last 2 years, Huawei shipped over 350M phones, about half of them in western markets.

All Huawei phones have our official AppStore “AppGallery” preloaded globally, with 270 million monthly active users.

We realized that your great Android App XXX is not yet published in our AppGallery.

In order to guarantee a smooth usage of your App for our users, Huawei is committed to provide you with full support, to help you publish your App into AppGallery.

We would therefore like to invite you to join our 560k developers community for free, in our Huawei Developer portal.

Full support is promised. To be honest, we don’t doubt Huawei could survive on its own. The question now is: will Google allow such to happen?