Tomorrow, September 19, the top 2 mobile brand in the world will unveil new products. The announcement will be headlined by the new Huawei Mate 30 series that includes the regular and Pro versions of the latest flagship. The new Huawei Watch GT 2 is also anticipated but will be joined by a new fitness tracker and maybe a smart TV. The latter is a bit surprising although we’ve already seen the Honor Vision Smart TV. As for the fitness tracker, we only remember the Huawei TalkBand B5.

Huawei Mate 30 Series

Huawei will announce the Mate 30 and Huawei Mate 30 Pro. The Huawei Mate 30 Lite mas also be introduced. We’ve already seen several images and details including the possibility of a Porsche Design edition similar to the previous year. So far, we know about the ultra-curved display, Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G chipset, round camera module, on-screen fingerprint, 4K 60fps video recording, 25W fast wireless-charging, and a better camera than the Note 10.

Interestingly, the new Huawei Mate 30 models will not be released in Europe. Problem is, Google doesn’t have the licenses for Android and Google apps especially in Europe.

Huawei Watch GT 2

A Huawei Watch GT 2 is also expected to be revealed. Images have been leaked as the launch is happening soon. The upcoming smartwatch has been shown earlier with a more compact design.

We can look forward to the watch coming in two sizes: 42mm (1.2-inch AMOLED screen, 390 x 390 pixels) and 46mm (1.39-inches, 454 x 454 resolution). The smaller version may not have LTE and microphone but both models will be powered by a Kirin A1 processor, dual-mode Bluetooth 5.1 SoC, GPS, optical heart rate sensor, geomagnetic sensor, gyro sensor, and an air pressure sensor. Also, expect a 5ATM certification.

A Huawei fitness tracker is also part of the product line up. Codenames as “andes”, this wearable device will feature a heart rate sensor, SpO2 sensor, and a USB port for changing. It’s a follow-up to the Huawei Band 3 Pro from last year. It will only focus on health and fitness tracking.

Huawei Tablet

A new tablet may be unveiled as well. The Huawei MediaPad M6 was already announced but the device is expected to roll out in other select markets, complete with its 10.8-inch Ultra HD display, keyboard attachment, stylus, Harman Kardon audio, and a Kirin 980 processor.

Huawei TV

Last but not least, following the Honor Vision Smart TV, Huawei is believed to launch its own. A Huawei TV may be announced tomorrow. It won’t run Android TV but the company’s very own Harmony OS. Provided details aren’t much but it will come with a pop-up camera and an Ultra HD display on one version.