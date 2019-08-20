Huawei makes its own processors. The HiSilicon brand is the top Chinese OEM’s division of semiconductors that make Kirin SoC. Kirin processors are responsible for the top speed and performance of most Huawei’s premium flagship smartphones. It’s the one used on the Huawei P20 Pro and P30 Pro. The chipset is actually responsible for the impressive camera performance and innovations. Video recording features aren’t as good because the chip doesn’t support 4K 60fps. This area is something that needs improvement.

Huawei wanted to make sure video recording is covered. And so the Kirin 990 can handle 4K 60fps video recording which means an even more advanced camera smartphone in the near future.

Earlier this week, we said the Huawei Mate X could be powered by the new Kirin 990 processor. That is a possibility aside from the upcoming Mate 30 also having the new chipset.

Usually, one needs to choose whether you want to use a high frame rate or a higher resolution. With the Kirin 990, you can use both settings. It’s not really new because Apple has been using 4K 60fps recording. Most Snapdragon 845-powered devices could already handle such video feature like the Samsung Galaxy S9 series phones.

As for Huawei, the Mate 30 phones will be the first few phones to run on the HiSilicon Kirin 990. The new series will be announced next month. Hopefully, the Mate X will also be ready by then. It can be assumed that the Huwai P40 will also be powered by the Kirin 990 but we won’t be surprised if a newer processor will also be introduced.