Earlier this month, the Huawei Watch GT 2 was leaked with a more compact design. It’s been six months since the top Chinese OEM introduced the Watch GT Active and Elegant editions. We want to see a newer smartwatch from Huawei and looks like it will really be the Huawei Watch GT 2. Nothing has been confirmed by the company yet but we’re expecting it will be able to support both iOS and Android. It may arrive with its own wearable OS.

The smartwatch will support both Android and iOS but the OS itself works better with Android. Eveleaks (@evleaks) has shared some images of the Huawei Watch GT 2 with different straps and in other choices of colors. We can see the heart rate sensor on the rear plus simple two-button design.

You can choose from these three colors: Gold, Grey, and Black. A plastic strap or a metal strap may be available depending on your style and preference. The Black Watch with metal strap features obvious bezels. The other colors boast an edge-to-edge screen.

Huawei will reveal the new Mate 30 series phone this coming September 19. The company may also show the Huawei Watch GT 2 with more or less a $300 price tag. We’re looking forward to that more compact design but still with a bigger display.

We’re only guessing here based on the older Watch GT Active but the Watch GT 2 could come with a larger AMOLED HD screen, at least 390 x 390 pixel resolution, one-week battery, health tracking features, and ceramic bezels. Other features include TruSeen 3.0 heart rate monitoring, TruSleep 2.0 scientific sleep tracking, and AI algorithms.