September 19 will be D-Day for Huawei. The new Mate 30 series will be unveiled. There will be the Huawei Mate 30, Huawei Mate 30 Pro, and maybe a Huawei Mate 30 Lite. There is no scarcity of leaks especially if a new product is from one of the top mobile brands. As early as January, the Mate 30 phone was said to come with a penta-camera setup. We don’t think it will but it is expected to have better cameras than the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.

The market is anticipating if the new phone will run on the new mobile OS. It’s certain there will be a circular rear camera setup. Other possible features include 25W fast wireless-charging, 4K 60fps video recording with the Kirin 990 processor, and an on-screen fingerprint sensor. The round camera module has been teased again and we were told Huawei still plans to use Android OS for flagship phones.

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro will be the higher-specced version. It was recently spotted in the wild with an ultra-curved display. More Mate 30 series images and details came up. Some renders and 360-degree video already appeared before launch.

The official launch of the Huawei Mate 30 series is happening soon. Before that happens, here is another Huawei Mate 30 Pro leak as shared by XDA. Hands-on images have surfaced, showing off promotional material for the Huawei Mate 30 Pro. The device is said to come with the following: dual 40MP primary cameras, 8MP telephoto lens, and a 3D depth-sensing shooter.

The Pro variant will also offer 7680fps recording (super slow-mo) and an Ultra High Definition Night Mode. It will be powered by a large 4500mAh battery. The batt will support 40W fast charging and up to 27W and wireless fast charging.

Evan Blass (@evleaks) has once again shared an image showing the Huawei Mate 30 and the Huawei Mate 30 Pro. The Pro version is on the right while the regular variant is on the left. There seems to be no huge difference but we can see the square corners of the Huawei Mate 30 appear to be a bit rounded. The Huawei Mate 30 Pro’s back seems to be flatter though. The color array of the Huawei Mate 30 series includes Emerald Green, Black, Cosmic Purple, and Space Silver for both models.