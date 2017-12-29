Perhaps one of the most notable phones that will be powered by Snapdragon 845 processor is the Samsung Galaxy S9. We’ve been saying this fact over and over again since August even before Qualcomm officially announced the high-end chipset. We know more will run on this new processor including the next-gen Xiaomi Mi 7 flagship and those future Chromebooks. The latter will take advantage of the premium Snapdragon’s AR, VR, and HDR power.

We’re particularly excited about this Snapdragon 845 because it can bring better Bluetooth listening experience, as well as, support Oreo Go Edition. Published on Weibo is a list of Android smartphones that will run on Snapdragon 845 process plus their launch months:

• February – Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+, LG G7 and G7+

• April – Xiaomi Mi 7

• May – HTC U12

• June – OnePlus 6, Nubia Z18, Sony Xperia XZ Pro-A

• August – Nokia 10

• September – Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Xiaomi Mi Mix 3, LG V40

• October – Google Pixel 3 (XL), Nubia Z18S, Sony Xperia XZ2, HTC U12+

• November – Moto Z (2019)

• December – OnePlus 6T, Samsung Galaxy W2019

These are possible launch months but anything can happen. We don’t doubt this list because these flagship smartphones are usually revealed during those months each year. Samsung may have changed the schedule this 2017 but the S9 and S9 Plus are expected to officially launch in February 2018 just in time for the Mobile World Congress.

We find it interesting that there is no Razer Phone 2 or Essential Phone 2 on the list. We’re assuming Qualcomm hasn’t received any information from Razer or Essential yet but we’re crossing our fingers there will be next-gen versions of the two.

