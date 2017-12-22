December started with Qualcomm launching the Snapdragon 845. We learned the processor will support Android Oreo Go. It combines the power of AR, VR, and HDR and will bring better Bluetooth listening experience. The chipset was demonstrated at launch and we even got our hands-on experience. We already know some devices that will use the premium processor from Qualcomm. There’s the next-gen Xiaomi Mi 7 and the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+.

Apart from Windows 10, other non-Android devices are also getting the Snapdragon. Chromebooks are said to support the new Qualcomm processor as per a Chrome OS source code. Nothing has been made official yet but the code reveals the possibility.

Most Chromebooks run on Intel Atom or Celeron processors but there are also models powered by AMD. We’re anticipating a related announcement by either Google or Qualcomm. We don’t doubt the possibility because the processor offers support for Oreo Go Edition.

With a few tweaks on the code, Google can very well make Chrome OS work with Qualcomm. In the coming year, Chromebooks are expected to come with advanced hardware such as VR, AR, and biometrics and so they would need more powerful chips. At the moment, we know Snapdragon 845 can already support the said technology.

VIA: XDA Developers