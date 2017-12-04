Specs of what is believed to be the next Xperia flagship smartphone was leaked last week. We see a 5.7-inch which is bigger than this year’s XZ Premium. Interestingly, the body is smaller so we’re guessing it will probably have a bezel-less display. The size is actually comparable to old phones we know such as the ZTE Max and Acer Liquid S1. The new iPhone X also has 5.8-inches so it’s somewhat close.

For the Sony Xperia XZ2, we’re guessing an 18:9 display if not, almost the same size. Dimension listed is 149 x 74 x 7.5mm while the display is in 4K resolution. The phone will run on a Snapdragon 835 processor and Android 8.0 Oreo OS already when its unveiled sometime in 2018.

The Xperia XZ2 can be more like the Xperia XZ Premium released this year. It can also be an improved XZ Premium variant–bigger screen and bigger battery. To review, the other specs listed include the following: a 5.7-inch 4K HDR TRILUMINOS screen, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, X-Reality for mobile, 64GB onboard UFS storage, 4GB RAM, WiFi Miracast, NFC, USB Type C, USB 3.1, and a 3420mAh battery.

The 5.7-inch screen and 4K resolution make the mystery Sony Xperia phone close to the iPhone X. If you may remember, the Sony Xperia XZ Premium also has 4K display but it doesn’t use UHD all the time. Sharp previously has a phone with 5.5-inch 4K IGZO display but only with 806ppi pixel density so that’s not as impressive. We’ll see if this next Xperia XZ2 will finally sport a 4K screen.

VIA: SlashGear