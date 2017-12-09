While listening with our Bluetooth headsets is more convenient than using the 3.5mm wired ones, sometimes the sound quality and the battery life of your earphones are both not that great. But Qualcomm now wants to bring some improvements with some of those aspects with the arrival of the Snapdragon 845. Aside from the fact that it supports Bluetooth 5.0 which should improve connection quality, they also tinkered with it to make your Bluetooth device’s power consumption better.

Having support for Bluetooth 5.0 already means you get faster data transfers and lower power consumption already. But Qualcomm brought it to another level higher by tinkering with the Snapdragon 845 system-on-chip (SOC) by letting your device connect to multiple Bluetooth devices at the same time. It also supports HD quality music streaming and live audio as well. You can use this at listening parties, tours around a museum, a listening exam in school, etc. Eventually, higher quality audio streaming will also arrive as Qualcomm acquired aptX a couple of years ago.

And if you’re using wireless earbuds, they’re also improving how they bring audio to you and therefore your battery life. By transmitting to both earbuds individually, you will get 50% lower power consumption according to Qualcomm. And since you’ll need support from apps and devices for this to work, they are bringing new APIs to OEMs so they can allow their devices to support multi-device transmission.

Snapdragon 845 also has support for Qualcomm Aqstic audio codec so that your wearables can have always-on keyword deception and ultra-low power voice processing. Let’s see which devices to be released next year will give us better Bluetooth listening experience.

VIA: SlashGear