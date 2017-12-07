Qualcomm recently announced the Snapdragon 845 processor. It’s the premium chipset for most flagship phones due in 2018. We’re expecting OEMs to announce their products in the coming weeks. First to make their plans known is Xiaomi with the Mi 7. The next-gen Mi will be powered by the new Snapdragon. This isn’t a big surprise because the past years and since the first Mi flagship was introduced, Xiaomi has relied on Qualcomm and has been using the top Snapdragon processor.

Definitely, the Xiaomi Mi 7 is just the first. As early as August, we said the Samsung Galaxy S9 will also be powered by the Snapdragon 845. It’s also the same with LG who is also expected to release the LG G7. Based on the past traditions, the next top-tier flagships from OnePlus, Google, Nokia, ASUS, and Motorola may also be powered by the new premium Snapdragon SoC.

Qualcomm is considered as the top chipmaker in the world today, providing processors for some of the tech giants such as Google, Samsung, and Apple. Problem is, the company has been facing some challenges like fighting Broadcom bid and a legal battle against Samsung and Apple. So much is going on with Qualcomm we’re curious how the company will face 2018. Hopefully, it will be able to sort out the problems and get more partners even when others are going the other direction.

VIA: CNET