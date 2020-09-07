In about a few weeks, we hope to see the new Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G. The two will be Google’s first-ever 5G phone duo offering. The Pixel 5 will be the newest flagship while the Pixel 4a 5G will be the larger variant of the Pixel 4a that will also arrive with 5G. Others have mentioned the Pixel 4a 5G is the canceled Pixel 4a XL. That is a possibility and so we’re looking forward to the announcement of the two.

Google Pixel 5G phones are arriving this fall with Snapdragon 765G or even better. A Pixel 5a was sighted on AOSP ahead of the Pixel 4a launch. The mid-ranger was made official last month with a lower price and the same Pixel camera.

Google quickly made a follow-up announcement about the coming of the two 5G phones that would complete the tech giant’s 2020 Pixel lineup. As the company’s first 5G phones, the two are expected to use screens from Samsung Display and BOE. Specs and photos have been leaked but we can expect more related information will be shared until the official announcement. More images and 360-degree video renders also showed up.

We’ve shared with you what we know so far about the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5. Last week, the smartphones passed through FCC certification, hinting at an imminent launch. Now we’re learning about the possible colors and prices of the devices. According to a source, the Pixel 5 will be out in two colors only: Black and Green. As for the pricing, it will cost 629 euros which are about $744.

The Pixel 5 is said to run on 8GB of RAM and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. Storage will only be 128GB. As for the battery, we’re looking at 3800mAh or 4000mAh. As for the Google Pixel 4a 5G, it will be similar to the Pixel 4a but will run on the same Snapdragon 765G as the Pixel 5 and have the same 128GB memory. Choose between the Black or White model. A 499 euro price tag can be expected. That is about $590 in the US.

Google will be releasing the phones in Europe. Vodafone Germany has actually posted some information. The Google Pixel 5 and the Google Pixel 4a with 5G will run on the new Android 11 OS. Another source shared the release date in Germany.

The Vodafone Germany lists the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 5G phones will be available on September 25. The Just Black Pixel 4a will also be released on the same day. The older Pixel 4 XL’s Backcase in Just Black and Sorta Smokey will be released on September 8 in case you’re interested.