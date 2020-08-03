A few days and hours before the big reveal means more leaks and speculations will surface. We recently shared with you the possible specs and features and we believe they are closer to the truth. The official launch will happen later so it’s only a few hours before we confirm everything we know. We’re excited to know if the Pixel 4a 5G is for real and if it’s bigger than the regular Pixel 4a. The Pixel 4a 5G could be the Pixel 4a XL we said has been canceled already.

The Pixel 4a 5G isn’t the only 5G phone from Google. There is also the Pixel 5 that will be introduced sometime in the Fall season. There is also a possibility the Pixel 4a 5G won’t be announced tomorrow but will come with the Pixel 5.

Earlier this month, we mentioned the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 would complete the Google phone 2020 lineup. We have no doubt about the two. It’s only a matter of time.

We’re just not sure about the Pixel 5 XL. It could be the Pixel 5 or the Pixel 4a 5G since the latter is said to be bigger than the Pixel 4a. Perhaps it’s the reason why the Pixel 4a XL has been canceled.

The Pixel 5 is said to run on Snapdragon 765G. It’s a mid-range chipset but it already supports 5G. With this development, we can add the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G to our shortlist of 5G phones.

Usually, Google presents the next Pixel flagship during the annual Made by Google event. This year though, we don’t think a physical event will be held. A virtual-only announcement may happen instead.