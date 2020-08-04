The Pixel 4a is out. Finally. And more good news, it will be followed soon by two new 5G phones. The Pixel 4a (5G) and the Pixel 5 phones have been confirmed earlier. The image above actually turned out to be real. It’s the same one that surfaced and shared by a source. There was even a mention about the Pixel 5a but we’re saving our energy for that since it won’t be released until 2021. As for the upcoming Pixel duo, the two will complete Google’s Pixel phone lineup for this year.

Google is venturing into the 5G phone category. It may be a bit late but we’re interested in how the tech giant will make its 5G devices more interesting, entertaining, and attractive. We were told the Pixel 4a (5G) will start at $499.

That’s an okay price but the real test will be its performance. We’re imagining the Pixel 4a 5G will directly compete with the OnePlus Nord-branded mid-ranger that will be released in the United States later this year.

With the announcement of the Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5‘s availability later this year, we think it may affect the sales of the Pixel 4a. That is possible but then again it only costs $349. It could still be a good alternative if you only need a mid-range phone even without 5G. If you live outside the US, it can be a good choice.

The idea of more 5G phones is very much welcome. Not many countries or regions have 5G yet but at least we know we are moving forward. Maybe in about a year or two, the ultra-fast 5G will be a standard. We’re just not sure what kind of 5G tech Google will be applying–Sub-6 or mmWave.

When it comes to specs, the Pixel 4a 5G will have the same features as the newly announced Pixel 4a. The processor may be changed because the Snapdragon 730G does not offer 5G. Google may use Snapdragon 690 or Snapdragon 765G. The Pixel 5 will come with more advanced specs. Hopefully, it will run on Snapdragon 865 or Snapdragon 865+.

The two Pixel phones will also be available in the following: United States, Canada, Ireland, UK, Germany, France, Australia, and Taiwan. Definitely, the Pixel 4a 5G will be more affordable at $499. The Pixel 5 may not go over $1,000.