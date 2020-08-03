The Pixel 4a isn’t out yet but here we are filtering reports about upcoming phones. We’ve featured the Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a 5G a while ago. The two could complete the Google phone 2020 lineup. Next year, we can look forward to the Pixel 5a mid-range offering. It seems the tech giant is getting busier and more advanced when it comes to next-gen Pixel devices, working on them earlier. It’s not really unusual for any mobile OEM to be developing future products one year to six months ahead of launch. We think Google needs to double time if it wants to succeed.

If you may remember, two key execs left Google earlier this year. It could be due to the failed Pixel 4 launch or not. Google needs to work harder. Later today, we’ll see the Pixel 4a. Next year, we’ll have the Pixel 5a.

In the tech world, it’s never too early for rumors, leaks, and speculations. There is no image rendered but a ‘Pixel 5a’ has been spotted in the Android Open Source Project. It’s the first time the mid-range phone from Google is mentioned.

So after the Pixel 4a, Pixel 5, and Pixel 4a 5G, the Pixel 5a will follow next year. The 2021 Made by Google will still remain as a mid-range device but there is a possibility it can feature 5G support already.

We’re hoping by then, mid-range 5G phones will be more common and more affordable. Google could start with the Pixel 4a 5G and then improve by next year. The Android Open Source Project (AOSP) includes a ‘Pixel 5a’. There is no information on specs and features but at least we know Google will continue with the Pixel series.

In these tough times when OEMs are expected to make changes and adjust their strategies because of the pandemic and the desire to bounce back, Google’s plans are still solid. The Pixel 5a was actually seen on a list of devices that also mentioned the Pixel 5, Pixel 4a, and Pixel 4a 5G.

The Google Pixel 5a isn’t final and official yet. It may be under design and development. It can be assumed it will be powered by Android 11 (Android R). Android 12 would only be available once tested or official.