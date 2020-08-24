The Google Pixel 4a 5G could be the canceled Pixel 4a XL. It’s only a guess but with its large size, it could very well be the non-existent XL variant. Google has been making changes to its mobile business strategy. Instead of a regular Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a XL, the company just introduced the Pixel 4a. It was delayed for almost three months. What’s more interesting is that Google also announced the next phones namely the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G.

The two will complete the Google 2020 lineup of the company and will be the first pair with 5G connectivity from the tech giant. We told you about the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G specs as some photos were leaked. More renders have surfaced online, showing off the dual cameras and a punch-hole display.

Thanks to OnLeaks and 91Mobiles for the images. These are the latest high-res images of the upcoming phone. As expected, it looks a lot like the Pixel 4a but slightly smaller.

The Pixel 4a 5G will be unveiled together with the Pixel 5. Some are saying the duo will be revealed next month although an October launch is the tradition. Google has built up the anticipation by announcing the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G will be its first-ever 5G phone offering this Fall.

The renders of the Pixel 4a 5G follow the Pixel 5 renders shared earlier. A set of 5K renders and a 360-degree video were also shown off. We can look forward to a 6.1-inch or 6.2-inch screen plus dimensions at 74.0 x 8.6mm. The camera bump may be at 9.5mm.

Don’t expect any curved display here as the screen will be flat. The punch-hole selfie camera is on the top-left of the front display. Other features could be a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, plastic build, minimal bezels, square-shaped rear camera module with LED flash, 3.5mm headphone jack, power button and volume rocker, dual speakers, and a Type-C port. The Pixel 4a 5G may be released in Black or White.