The Google Pixel 3a will be unveiled in a few days from today. It will arrive together with the Pixel 3a XL after months of leaks and speculations. The duo started as a rumor as with most flagship phones today. At the Google I/O 2019 this month, expect the search giant to make a big reveal of the Pixel devices that are coming after the Pixel 3 and just before the Pixel 4. This is the first time Google is launching phones in between two flagships so we’ll see how the new variants will affect the numbers.

Google has yet to make an official announcement but the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL have been listed online on Bluetooth SIG which indicates their Bluetooth connectivity is ready. At the developer conference happening next week, we’ll confirm everything we know.

The Google Pixel 3a doesn’t look any different from the Pixel 3. It will be more affordable though with lesser specs. The phone isn’t premium but decent enough for everyday smartphone usage.

If you’re thinking of getting a Pixel 3 but hasn’t really gotten into buying one because of some issues, we recommend you get the Pixel 3a or Pixel 3a XL as improved versions.

Hopefully, the Pixel 3a and Pizel 3a XL won’t experience the issues faced by the first Pixel 3 pair: plentiful glue that made disassembly hard, problematic memory management, camera failing to store photos, messages suddenly disappearing, ambient display flashing, and the camera app crashing among others.

The Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL smartphones are coming. We’re hoping they will sell better because the Pixel 3 line didn’t sell much the past quarter. The Pixel 3 and 3 XL are now being sold with half price off as Google Fi turns 3. They are discounted in Europe and the US which really indicates a new generation of phones will roll out soon.

The Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL will be Google’s latest mid-rangers. We’re just waiting for the official launch.