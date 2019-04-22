Google Pixel 3 Pixel 3a Discount

The Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL unveiling is happening very soon. The leaks and renders are believable proof already but this discount recently slapped by Google on the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL is another hard evidence. After receiving an AI Photobooth mode and the Android Q beta update being made available, the Pixel 3 series is now being offered with a discount. The tech giant is cutting the prices of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL unlocked variants in Europe. Not all markets are included but those in Germany can now avail either of the phones with a €250 discount.

If you may remember, the Google Store offered $200 discount for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL back in February. Those in the UK can avail of a £150 discount ($190).

In the United States, the unlocked Pixel 3 now costs $599. The bigger Pixel 3 XL variant is at $699. The new prices are $200 OFF from the original $799 and $899.

Google Pixel 3 Pixel 3 XL Discount

The deal is said to be for a limited only. Google will be offering the price cut until the 6th of May only. We’re guessing the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL will be ready by then.

B&H is also selling the phones for $699 and $729. The $100 and $170 discounts are still significant. They already include the warranty. They may be unlocked alright but it means you can use the Pixel 3 or Pixel 3a with SIM from T-Mobile, Verizon, or AT&T.

Google is expected to announce the Pixel 3a and a Pixel 3a XL phones and immediately release them at launch. The two are expected to be more affordable within a $500 price point. Such information is exciting because it means consumers are given more options just before the Pixel 4 series is announced.