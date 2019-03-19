The Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are already in the works but before the two are announced in the second half of the year, the tech giant is expected to roll out two other Pixel phones. The Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are said to follow but not as premium flagships but as two new mid-range smartphones. The phones aren’t expected to run on Android Q at launch but may later on get the OS via an update. The Pixel 3a and 3a XL are the same Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 XL Lite we’ve been hearing about.

Google Pixel 3a will be equipped with a 5.6-inch OLED screen (2220 × 1080 resolution) while the XL variant will have a 6-inch display. A Clearly White and Just Black version can be expected as usual.

They don’t look any different from the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL but there will be slight changes like the prices and of course, specs and features. They are mid-range so we’re guessing they will cost around $200 to $250 only.

Other major Pixel features will still remain like the 64GB storage, Titan M security chip, eSIM, and Active Edge squeezable sides. We’re also looking at 3000mAh battery with 18W fast charging and USB-C, Snapdragon 670 or 710 chipset, 4GB, 8MP selfie cam, and a 12MP rear camera.

The Pixel 3a and 3a XL are replacing the Pixel 3 Lite XL. We’ll just have to wait and see for the official announcement by Google.

VIA: 9to5google