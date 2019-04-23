After announcing the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL prices are now discounted in Europe and US, Google is offering a better deal. Actually, it’s Google Fi offering a lower price for the Pixel 3 phones. In celebration of its 3rd anniversary, Google’s very own mobile network, formerly known as Project Fi, is dropping the price of the Pixel 3 and 3 XL. Old and new Fi customers can also avail of the offer: half off the purchase price.

All Pixel 3 and 3 XL models are discounted. The Pixel 3 64 GB is now $399 (from $799). The Pixel 3 128 GB is down to $449 (from $899).

The larger Pixel 3XL 64B costs the same as the Pixel 3 128GB at $449 (also from $899). Pixel 3 XL 128 GB now costs $499 ($999).

These are some great deals but Google Fi is offering the discount for one day only. You have a few hours to grab the deal.

Feel free to pay the full…err, half price. You can also finance it for up to 24 months. The Pixel 3 64GB can be availed for $16.62/month, payable in two years.

Buyers will need to activate their new Pixel 3 phones on Google Fi. Your Fi account is needed to get the phone. It can also be part of a group plan or your existing plan as long as you activate within a month. If you don’t activate within the 30-day windown, your Google Payments account will be charged the amount slashed off from the original price.

Google Fi may not be attractive to many mobile consumers but the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are still discounted. Take advantage of the $200 off when you purchase from the Google Store. This offer is limited until May 6.

We’re assuming Google is preparing for the launch of the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL. Discounts or products being removed for a store or retail shop usually means new models are arriving soon.