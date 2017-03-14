After more than a year, luxury watch maker TAG Heuer has come up with a new smartwatch. We were waiting for this announcement since the other day when we learned that the brand will be releasing a next-gen wearable device. The company made the special announcement together with Intel, showing off the latest luxury connected watch that will not only impress you because “It’s a TAG Heuer” but this one will also wow the tech industry for being modular. The design that OEM’s have been pushing on the smartphone is now a special element of the new smartwatch.

The idea of a modular smartwatch is nothing new but not many companies can come up with one that really works. This is a bit tricky though because the price of each TAG Heuer Connected Modular 45 will cost you a lot of money. It’s not just any ordinary wearable you can easily modify unless you are really rich.

From the TAG Heuer Connected to this new Connected Modular 45, TAG Heuer seems to be serious with advancing the Swiss watchmaking tradition and extending it to the tech world. Not that it needs to prove something but we’re guessing it’s simply going with the times. That’s innovation for you and believe it or not, there is a market. We don’t have the exact numbers but the company said they sold a lot. The Android Wear and Intel-powered smartwatch was in demand especially last year that they had to stop sales for a while. Production was then amped up and TAG Heuer soon exceeded sales expectations.

The TAG Heuer Connected Modular 45 is an all-metal smartwatch that features Near Field Communication, GPS, Bluetooth, Wifi, health sensors, Android Pay support, and Google Voice control. The device comes equipped with a 1.39-inch AMOLED touchscreen display, 5 sapphire cover glass, durable titanium case, 12-hour day battery, 4GB memory, and water resistance. It’s modular so it’s obviously customizable.

Feel free to personalize your new TAG Heuer Connected Modular 45. Choose from the 11 standard models you will see in-store. If you can’t choose one, you may request for more because there will be 45 more models waiting. You can also select the watch dial, buckle, bracelet, horns, and other modules. You can also choose from either the Heuer 02T Tourbillon Chronograph or a mechanical watch for the main module.

The TAG Heuer Connected Modular 45 is powered by an Intel Atom Z34XX processor and runs Android Wear 2.0 already. This means the smartwatch apps can work on their own without the need for a compatible smartphone. Product comes with a premium price tag that reads $1,600 and is now up for purchase at tagheuer.com, specialty watch stores, major retailers, and TAG Heuer stores.

