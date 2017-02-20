Yes, people apparently still use Foursquare. It used to be really big back in the day, until the novelty of telling people where you are now eventually faded. It has now become more of a guide to where you should go and eat when in an unfamiliar place. And now if you have Android Wear 2.0 running on your smartwatch, you’ll be able to enjoy the Foursquare City Guide without having to open your connected smartphone (and even when you don’t have a connected one).

Ever since Google officially rolled out the Android Wear 2.0 update for the platform, a lot of developers have been releasing updated versions of their apps. It may either be because they were able to give a long period for the developer preview so that their apps can be properly updated or the fact that Google is actually incentivizing them to go on Wear 2.0. But either way, the Foursquare City Guide app is now available right on your wrist.

Just like the smartphone version and the earlier version for your smartwatch, you can use the app to explore the neighborhood you’re in, especially if you’re just new to it or just visiting. You can look at what are the best reviewed places to eat, with various categories like dinner, budget-friendly, desert places, etc. It can also give you places of interest to check out.

There aren’t that many changes to the updated version, except that you will now be able to use it even if you aren’t tethered to a smartphone. As long as your smartwatch has a cellular connection, you will be able to use Foursquare City Guide from the convenience of your wrist.

SOURCE: Foursquare