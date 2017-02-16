Uber is definitely heaven-sent. It started a few years ago as a small startup in San Francisco and soon expanded in many countries all over the world. The concept of ride-sharing became a success despite the many issues Uber faced in the first few months of existence. It has changed the transport horizon as some people no longer want to drive or own a car because getting an Uber ride is more convenient now.

The app just received an important update that brings Uber to Android Wear 2.0. The updated Uber is now ready to run on your smartwatch. This means you can start hailing for a ride right from your wearable device. Note that this one works only on Android Wear 2.0 and not the previous Android Wear version. It’s an exciting development because of the full standalone capabilities that Android Wear 2.0 offers.

We’re sure that regular Uber users and more tech savvy people have thought about using the ride-sharing app on their watches. Wearable devices still have limits but if you upgrade to Android Wear 2.0 and update the Uber app, you will soon be able to call a ride even if you don’t bring out your phone. Your smartwatch will be enough with just a few taps.

As with the phone version, Uber for Android Wear lets you search for your destination. Shortcuts to your work, school, or home are also saved. You can check your ride or driver’s progress with a quick glance.

Download Uber from the Google Play Store