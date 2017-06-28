Samsung’s Bixby AI assistant is said to be more than just a voice assistant. The South Korean tech giant insists that it is smarter and would take on the Google Assistant and Siri. That sounded believable but unfortunately, the company wasn’t able to deliver the service at launch. It was supposed to be pre-installed on the latest Galaxy S8 phones but as it turned out, it wasn’t fully ready. It rolled out in its home country but was delayed in the United States due to syntax and grammar issues.

Bixby was finally released last week in the US for the S8 and S8+ owners but it will be available soon for the Family Hub fridge and other appliances. We’re looking forward to testing more of its features including the cards, Pinterest visual search, visual text recognition, item search capabilities, plus its rapping and beatboxing skills.

Before the Galaxy S8 was launched, we noted that Bixby could speak and understand about eight languages including English, Korean, and Chinese. That is something that should be expected but sadly, Bixby is having a difficult time learning other languages. Chinese and English have delayed already because there are not enough resources. Language experts and data are scarce and Samsung isn’t getting much luck. Compared to Siri and Alexa, Bixby still pales in comparison according to The Investor’s source.

We’re guessing the acquisition of Viv Labs didn’t help Samsung. The company was the one behind Siri but it didn’t contribute anything to the project. The English and Chinese versions of Bixby were supposed to be out since last month but we haven’t heard anything about it yet. We’re curious as to what is the status of Bixby so let’s wait and see.

VIA: The Investor