The new Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus are already out but we haven’t really tried Bixby. We said that it is not working yet on Verizon’s Galaxy S8. That’s not surprising because we already noted that it would not be fully ready at launch. But good news, at least in South Korea, the Bixby voice assistant is now available.

This intelligent interface is now supported on the Galaxy S8 and S8+. This means you can take advantage of voice control on the smartphone for different functions. It’s actually more than just a voice assistant because of its numerous AI capabilities. Unfortunately, unlike Google Assistant that is ready, S8 owners had to wait for Bixby to be available. It’s rolling out now for South Korean Galaxy S8 owners and we’re actually excited to figure out how it works.

Bixby has gone live and S8 and S8 Plus users started to receive notifications that Bixby is ready. Samsung then enable the voice assistant service to the delight of the early S8 adopters.

We don’t know what key markets will soon follow but we’re assuming the United States will get Bixby next being one of the biggest markets. Enabling Bixby should be easy but we’re hoping that reddish tint on the display or the frequent restarting won’t get in the way.

SOURCE: Samsung