The long wait for Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy s8+ owners is over. Well, almost over. Bixby, the AI voice-control digital assistant that has been available in South Korea for some time now, will soon be available in the US for Samsung’s flagship devices. But for now, those who want to test it out can get early access to test out the feature as well as give feedback on how it works in an English-language setting.

The voice-activated aspects of Bixby was supposed to have arrived sooner than later, but reports were saying they were having some problems with the syntax and grammar for the English language. So users outside of South Korea had to content themselves with using Bixby for visual and non-verbal interactions. Now it looks like they’re getting ready to have the voice-control capabilities unleashed in the US but probably not yet in time for the spring release promised earlier.

While Bixby is almost the same as the other voice digital assistants in the market now (Amazon’s Alexa, Google’s Google Assistant, Apple’s Siri), it can also do more complex tasks across the many apps in your device. You can tell it to make albums of photos you took on a specific date and then share it with friends and family members. You can ask it to send your location to friends or remind you where you parked or take your selfie.

Samsung did not specify when exactly Bixby will be updated for the US market. But if you want to have early access, you have to sign up to be a part of it and of course you need to have a Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+.

SOURCE: Samsung