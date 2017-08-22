ZTE’s Nubia sub-brand is slowly becoming more popular these days. ZTE just launched the Blade Z Max, Blade Spark, and the Nubia M2 Play in China. Back in June, the Nubia Z17 was also unveiled with Snapdragon 835 processor, Quick Charge 4, and 6GB RAM after being spotted on TENAA and Geekbench. This time around, an updated version with 8GB RAM is available for those who want more from a mobile device.

The 6GB RAM is already enough but an 8GB RAM is more than welcome. OEMs seem to be slowly using high-specced RAM on smartphones we won’t be surprised if 8GB will soon be a standard. We only know a few flagship devices that have such including the OnePlus 5, ASUS ZenFone AR, and possibly the Nokia 9. We already knew about this 8GB RAM variant of the Nubia Z17 since the brand already announced it before.

Price of the 8GB RAM with 64GB storage is CNY3,399 which is about $479. The 128GB model is CNY3,999 or $599.

Pre-order is now open and will end on August 28. There is no information on exact availability but we’re guessing it will be ready next month. If you pre-order now, you can receive vouchers, ZTE headphones, and possibly a 10,000 mAh power bank.

SOURCE: Nubia