We’ve only seen the Nubia Z17 Mini as revealed. The phone is set to roll out in Europe and India this coming May. So the Mini is ready but it is a smaller variant of what? We’re assuming the Nubia Z17 and true enough the device is about to be unveiled as it recently showed up on Geekbench. A rendered photo also popped up on the web but we’re not certain if this is the final image of the upcoming Nubia Z17.

The Nubia Z17 mini has a dual lens camera system so it’s safe to assume the Z17 will also have this feature. Looking at the new image, it looks similar to the Nubia Z11. The front especially looks similar with the same bezel-less display. The only difference is the camera setup on the rear.

The Nubia Z17 is believed to be the brand’s flagship phone for this year. It will arrive with a dual camera like the Nubia M2 and the small Z17 Mini. So far, here are the specs and features of the Z17 that we know: 5.5-inch FHD display, 2.5d curve screen, Gorilla Glass 3, Qualcomm Snapdragon Qualcomm 835 processor (msm8998), 4GB to 6GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, rear fingerprint scanner, dual rear 16MP camera with OIS and F2.0 aperture, 8MP front-facing camera, and a 3000mAh battery with fast charging tech.

According to the Geekbench document, the Nubia NX563J which is possibly the Nubia Z17 already runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS out of the box.

