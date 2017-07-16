ZTE is still one of the biggest phone brands not only in China but also in the United States. ZTE USA still continues to offer smartphones with great specs at affordable prices. You see, it’s not only expensive premium models that have a market. A lot of Chinese brands make phones with almost premium specs and yet are still sold at budget-friendly prices. A new one has recently been introduced and with a $99 price tag, it can very well be another bestseller.

What’s even better is that the device already comes with a fingerprint sensor. This feature used to be found in premium phones only but the technology is slowly being embraced by OEMs and putting the component on entry-level and mid-range devices. The ZTE Blade series is getting a new addition in the form of the ZTE Blade Spark. This one boasts of a1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, fingerprint sensor, 5.5-HD display, 13MP rear cam, and a 5MP front-facing camera.

The ZTE Blade Spark is another example of “how the company continues to bring innovation and affordability to a smartphone line up” according to ZTE Mobile Devices’ CEO Lixin Cheng. In the US, AT&T is the lucky mobile carrier that will offer the phone with the AT&T PREPAID plan.

ZTE Blade Spark definitely brings great value for its price. A $99 phone with a fingerprint sensor is expected to do really well in the market where people demand more worth for their hard-earned money.

SOURCE: ZTE USA