Here’s a new Android phone from a Chinese OEM: the Nubia Z17. We’ve been waiting for this since the mini version was revealed last April. The Nubia Z17 mini rolled out in Europe and India last month and soon, rendered images of the the Z17 popped up online and on AnTuTu and TENAA. ZTE Nubia’s flagship phone is finally revealed in Beijing, complete with impressive specs of 128GB onboard storage, 8GB RAM, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor.

After the Xiaomi Mi 6, this nubia Z17 is the next one to use Qualcomm’s S835 chipset. When it comes to imaging, it’s also impressive with the 23MP and 12MP dual camera combi and 16MP selfie shooter.

The phone already runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS out of the box but is topped by Nubia UI 5.0. The 3200 mAh battery is managed by NeoPower 3.0 tech while the recently announced Quick Charge 4+ is being used here. As we mentioned earlier, this is the first smartphone to take advantage of the updated Quick Charge technology.

The Nubia Z17 is available in five colors: Blue, Red, Black, Gold, and Black/Gold. You can get the 6GB RAM plus 64GB storage model for CNY2,799 which is about $411. The 128GB version is CNY 3,399 ($499). The super premium 8GB RAM model is already expensive at CNY3,999 ($583).

ZTE Nubia Z17 Key Specs:

• OS: Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS, NUBIA UI 5.0

• Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835

• Display: 5.5 inch Full HD IPS LCD

• Dimensions: 152.6 x 72.4 x 7.6mm

• Weight: 173g

• Battery: 3200mAh battery (non-removable)

• RAM: 6GB or 8GB

• Storage: 64GB/128GB UFS 2.1

• Cam: 12MP + 23MP (rear)

• Cam: 16 (frpmt)

• Connectivity: WiFi, Bluetooth 4.1, USB Type-C, LTE

SOURCE: ZTE, nubia