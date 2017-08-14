ZTE is perhaps one of the most prolific Chinese OEMs today, introducing new smartphones left and right. No wonder the brand is making waves in the United States as a well-trusted name in prepaid phones. Last month, it announced the ZTE Blade Spark with a fingerprint sensor with an affordable price. This was only a month after the Nubia M2 Play and ZTE V870 were released in China. The Blade Z Max is the latest addition to the ZTE Blade series after the Blade Max 2, Blade X Max, and the Blade Spark.

The new ZTE Blade Z Max boasts of a dual camera system combining a 16MP and 2MP rear cameras, 8MP front-facing camera, and a fast autofocus camera. All these make the new Blade phone a reliable device for mobile photography. Another element making this a powerhouse is the 4080mAh battery for a long lasting usage. It can also be powered by Qualcomm 2.0 charging. The screen is huge at 6-inches with Full High-Definition resolution. There is no Corning Gorilla Glass but the phone is scratch-resistant, thanks to Dragontrail 2.5D glass.

Other specs and features of the device include a 1.4 GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 435, 2GB RAM, 32GB onboard storage, microSD card slot for storage expansion, WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, USB Type-C, and Dolby Surround Sound. Available on MetroPCS for only $129.

SOURCE: MetroPCS